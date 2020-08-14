Alan E. Woodrow, 65, of Murrysville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, while in the company of family, at Family Hospice in Lawrenceville. Alan is formerly of Freeport.

Alan was born in Natrona Heights, on Feb. 2, 1955, a son of Alice M. (Fultz) Woodrow, of South Buffalo Township, and the late Donald E. Woodrow, who passed away in 2000.

Alan was a 1974 graduate of Freeport Area High School. Alan joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. Alan worked for a number of years in the maintenance department at Westinghouse. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, walking and spending time with family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two brothers, James Daniel and Kim Woodrow, of Naples, Fla., and David G. Woodrow, of Freeport. He is also survived by his two nieces; a nephew; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.

At the family's request there will be no public visitation and burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

