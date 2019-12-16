|
Alan M. "Butch" Puccetti, 72, of Kittanning, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home.
He was born April 29, 1947, in Pittsburgh to the late Matthew and Marie (Argenas) Puccetti.
Butch retired from the Kittanning Borough Police Department after 25 years of service.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Parish, in Kittanning.
Butch enjoyed hunting with some of his closest friends in Boggs Township. Butch was a member of several organizations, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 39, where he served as a trustee, Kittanning Hose Co. No. 4 Fire Dept., Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, Masonic Lodge No. 244 and the New Castle Consistory, Kittanning Elks, Latin America Club, and the Ford City Sportsman Club.
He was recently elected to the Kittanning Borough Council.
Butch was proud of his community and was always trying to make it better.
Butch is survived by his son, Timothy (Melissa) Puccetti; daughter, Alison (Josh) Acierno; two granddaughters, Luray and Patricia-Ann Puccetti; brothers, Joe (Martha) Puccetti and Paul Puccetti; Mischa the cat and Sebastian the cat, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teri Puccetti; and a granddaughter, Fallon.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. until a time of memory sharing at 8 p.m., at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A private Mass will be held at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Parish, in Kittanning.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Butch's honor to at PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101- 9950 or to Clarion PAWS at 11348 Route 322 Shippenville, PA 16254.
Editor's note - A full story on Mr. Puccetti and his career and accomplishments will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Leader Times.