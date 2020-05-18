Albert C. Garay
1952 - 2020
Albert C. Garay, 68, of Ford City, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home.Born March 10, 1952, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Gaze and Mildred (Kissick) Garay.A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Vietnam War.Al was employed as a hydroelectric operator on the Allegheny River. He was of the Baptist faith.He loved to keep busy.Al was active with Ford City concerns, and was a familiar face at all the borough council meetings.He enjoyed building model cars and collecting coins, and loved his Camaro.Al is survived by his wife, Lori (Given) Garay; his daughter, Clarissa (Kris) Bureau of Kittanning; a grandchild, Parker Bureau; and two sisters, Pauline (Lloyd) Nyberg of Ford City, and Victoria (Jim) Klingensmith of Ford City.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Garay.Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.Due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering to visitation.His family will have a private service on Thursday. To share memories and send condolences, please visit: www.welchfh.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 18, 2020.
