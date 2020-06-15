Albert Carl Wells, Sr., 77, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Murrysville Health and Wellness Center in Murrysville.

He was born Monday, Aug. 31,1942, in Kittanning, the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Fox Wells.

He was a U. S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed watching television, going on walks, hunting, fishing and traveling. His favorite pastime was going to the Dairy Queen in North Apollo.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma C. Ferreira

Wells; seven children: Kenneth Lovell, of Florida, Jamie Straka and her husband, William, of Kittanning, Thomas Held and his wife, Tina, of Vandergrift, Tammy Moon, of Greensburg, Albert Wells, Jr. and his wife, Chris, of Vandergrift, John Held and his wife, Chrissy, of Massachusetts and Cynthia Geist, of Florida; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Audrey Heilman, of Ford City; and a brother, Larry Wells and his wife, April, of Strongsville, Ohio; and a loving niece, Sherry Myers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Denman; a brother, Clifford "Sonny" Wells; and a sister, Esther Morris.

Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements were private. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 1916 Moore Ave. North Apollo.