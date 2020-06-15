Albert Carl Wells Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert Carl Wells, Sr., 77, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Murrysville Health and Wellness Center in Murrysville.

He was born Monday, Aug. 31,1942, in Kittanning, the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Fox Wells.

He was a U. S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed watching television, going on walks, hunting, fishing and traveling. His favorite pastime was going to the Dairy Queen in North Apollo.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma C. Ferreira

Wells; seven children: Kenneth Lovell, of Florida, Jamie Straka and her husband, William, of Kittanning, Thomas Held and his wife, Tina, of Vandergrift, Tammy Moon, of Greensburg, Albert Wells, Jr. and his wife, Chris, of Vandergrift, John Held and his wife, Chrissy, of Massachusetts and Cynthia Geist, of Florida; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Audrey Heilman, of Ford City; and a brother, Larry Wells and his wife, April, of Strongsville, Ohio; and a loving niece, Sherry Myers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Denman; a brother, Clifford "Sonny" Wells; and a sister, Esther Morris.

Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements were private. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 1916 Moore Ave. North Apollo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved