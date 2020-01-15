Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
More Obituaries for Albert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Delmar "Al" Smith Jr.

Albert Delmar "Al" Smith Jr. Obituary

Albert Delmar "Al" Smith, Jr., 66, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1953, in Ford City, to Frances Dolores (Flanders) and Albert Delmar Smith, Sr.

Al was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1971, obtained his Bachelor's degree in Theater and Communication from Temple University and his teaching certificate from IUP. He worked as an elementary school teacher with Freeport School District. Al previously attended Salem Baptist Church in Walkchalk. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with his son and daughter-inlaw, reading, playing board games, biking and kayaking. He truly loved being a father and grandfather and will be fondly remembered for the love he had for his family.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Sheila A. Crissman, whom he married on Aug. 12, 1978; a son, Burnett P. Smith and wife, Nicole, of Kittanning; a grandson, Maxwell Albert Smith; one brother, Robert A. "Bob" Smith and wife, Terri, of Kittanning; and three sisters: Dixie Gongola, of Ford City, Nancy Lee Snyder, of Kittanning and Debra Suzanne Zellefrow and husband, Rick, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Lee Zimmerman.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan.17, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc. For those unable to attend services or wish to leave a condolence for Al's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

