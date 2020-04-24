|
Albert G. Falchetti, 92, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 4, 1928, in Creighton, to the late Louis and Rose (Bresso) Falchetti.
Albert retired from PPG, in Creighton, in 1983, after 39 years.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the tank division.
Albert was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.
He also belonged to the American Legion in Natrona Heights.
Albert was an avid outdoorsman all his life, and especially loved trout fishing.
He loved working in his large vegetable gardens, and sharing what he grew with everyone.
Albert was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
He loved the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.
Albert is survived by a daughter, Debra (Dave) Fichthorn; three sons: Eric Falchetti of Arizona, Brian (Cheri) Falchetti of Kittanning, and Michael (Laura) Falchetti of Kittanning; grandchildren: Jennifer (Glen) Kilgore, Jamie Frantz, Erica Falchetti, Mandy (Chris) Butler, Matthew Falchetti, Christian Sherman, Chernia Bornscheuer, Damian Falchetti, Phillip Falchetti, Nathan Falchetti, Bri Martin, Kristian Sherman; several great-grandchildren; and his sister, Teresa Jashinski, of Blacklick, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 48 years Margaret Falchetti, son Kenneth Falchetti, and brother Richard Falchetti.
Private services will be held at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna officiating.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.