Albert J. Wagner, 85, formerly of Ford City, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Spring Hill, Fla.

He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Ford City, to Louis and Irene (Lefchik) Wagner.

A 1952 graduate of Ford City High School, he attended Millikin University and graduated with a degree in Computer Science then moved to Florida. He took a job working for the city of Clearwater, where he became supervisor of the computer department. He retired from his job there and did extensive traveling, visiting all the states, all through Canada including Europe, and cruise ship vacations. Mr. Wagner also worked for PPG in Mt. Zion, Ill.

He was an U.S. Army veteran, serving in Okinawa.

Survivors include his second wife, Irene Wagner, of Spring Hill, Fla.; son, Eric and Dawn Wagner, of Cary, N.C.; three grandchildren, Erika, Max, and Zach; brother, Charles Wagner, of Ford City; and nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ann Pacuch Wagner.

Friends will be received at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.