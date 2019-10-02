|
|
Albert John "Al" Wranich, Jr., 52, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 20, 1967, to Albert, Sr., and Betty (Kallenborn) Wranich.
Al is survived by four siblings:
Dennis (Catherine-deceased) Wranich, of Houston, Texas, Mary (Ronald) Darling, of Loganville, Ga., Barbara (Stan) Dykes, of Richmond Va. and Patricia (Steve) Samynek, of Painesville, Ohio.
Al attended Thomas W. Harvey High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He was also a devout Christian.
A Christian Burial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro, with a brief gathering one hour prior to the service at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family though Carson Boyer Funeral Home. www.carson/boyer.com.