Albert Offredi, 66, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the V.A. Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
He was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Kittanning, son of Albert V. and Alice (Lingenfelter) Offredi.
Albert formerly worked for A Plus Construction as a carpenter. He enjoyed star gazing, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, riding his bicycle on the bike trails and spending time with his grandsons.
Surviving are his son, Albert (Rachel) Offredi, of New Kensington; one sister, Nancy Offredi, of Butler; three brothers: David Offredi, of Ford City, Carl (Pam) Offredi of Tennessee and Bruce Offredi, of Ford City; two grandsons, John Offredi and Michael Offredi; and many nieces and nephews.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary Offredi and Van Offredi; and one sister, Ida Offredi.
Friends will be welcomed at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.
Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.