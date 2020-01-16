Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Offredi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Offredi


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Offredi Obituary

Albert Offredi, 66, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the V.A. Medical Center, Pittsburgh.

He was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Kittanning, son of Albert V. and Alice (Lingenfelter) Offredi.

Albert formerly worked for A Plus Construction as a carpenter. He enjoyed star gazing, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, riding his bicycle on the bike trails and spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving are his son, Albert (Rachel) Offredi, of New Kensington; one sister, Nancy Offredi, of Butler; three brothers: David Offredi, of Ford City, Carl (Pam) Offredi of Tennessee and Bruce Offredi, of Ford City; two grandsons, John Offredi and Michael Offredi; and many nieces and nephews.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary Offredi and Van Offredi; and one sister, Ida Offredi.

Friends will be welcomed at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.

Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); shop.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">shop.org.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -