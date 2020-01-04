|
|
Albert R. Walbert, Jr., 73, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Kittanning, to the late Albert R., Sr. and Lauraine Liberty Walker Walbert.
Albert served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, during the Viet Nam War. He started the city Backflow program and retired from the City of Marietta in 2000. Al is a past-commander and life member of Post No. 5108, American Legion Post No. 750, BPO Elks Lodge No. 477 and Loyal Order of Moose No. 1823. He enjoyed going to NASCAR races and just about anywhere with his longtime friend, Nelson Lang. He is survived by his soulmate and partner of 26 years, Beth Tullius; her children, Randal Snyder (Julie), Kenneth "Rusty" Tullius (Crystal); seven grandchildren; brother, David Walbert (Marlene); nephew, Chris Walbert (Jackie); niece, Krystle Lupardus (Chris); great-nephew, Chase Lupardus; and great-nieces: Alexus Lupardus, Sierra and Allie Walbert.
Abiding with Al's wishes, his body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Post, 319, Marietta, OH 45750.
The family would like to invite you to come out and celebrate Al's life and share stories with everyone.
Full Military Honors will be observed at the Celebration of Life.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
