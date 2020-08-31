1/
Albert Rosenberger
Albert Rosenberger, 58, of Ford City, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Kittanning, to John and Mary Prucker Rosenberger.

Albert worked fiberglassing spas and yachts.

He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include a daughter, Maria and Emmett Walker, of St Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren: Bryce, Ava, Emmett, Jr. and Gianna; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Bentley; five sisters: Mary Ann and Bill Chestnut, of Mc- Grann, Nancy and Bob Leightley, of Ford City, June and Claude McIntire, of Manorville, Susan and Jim Crawford, of Avonmore and Tracy Marchitelli, of Avonmore; and two brothers, Randy Rosenberger, of Ford City and Mike Rosenberger, of Avonmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Jody Rosenberger.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
