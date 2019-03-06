Albert "Tooze" Serafin, Jr., 61, of Shelocta, died Monday, March 4, 2019.

He was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Spangler, Pa., to Albert and Joann Serafin.

Albert graduated from Elderton High School in 1975, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1981.

He was previously employed at R&P Coal Company and various mines, he was most recently employed as a federal mine inspector for the last 18 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Shaffer) Serafin, whom he married Oct. 28, 1978; two sons, Christopher Serafin, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Jeremy Serafin and wife, Lacey, of Hartsville, S.C.; parents, Albert and Joann Serafin; brother, Richard Serafin; sister, Nancy and husband, OJ Snyder; mother in- law, Irene Shaffer; sisters in-law, Deborah Bullers and Pamela Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Serafin; and father-in-law, Robert Shaffer.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Christ Rupp Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kittanning Township. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.