Albert W. Dawson Jr.
1923 - 2020
Albert W. Dawson, Jr., 97, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

Born Feb. 17, 1923, in Ford City, son of Albert W. Dawson, Sr. and Lossie (Moore) Dawson.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during World War II. Mr. Dawson worked at P.P.G. Industries for 20 years, then retired from IUP after 17 years of service there. He was a member of the First Church of Ford City, and loved golfing, fishing and listening to bluegrass music.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Walker) Dawson, of Ford City; three sons: Blair (Mary) Dawson, of Kittanning Township, Mark Dawson, of Cranberry Township and Jerry (Angela) Dawson, of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Glen Dawson and Sam (Tara) Dawson; and a sister, Rilla Johnson, of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Dawson; three sisters: Lucille Dawson, Claire Burdett and Gladys Burdett; and two nieces, Joanne Burdett and Faye Burdett.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

A private service will be held for his family, with interment following in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

All current CDC mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, and guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
OCT
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
OCT
