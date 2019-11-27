|
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, for the Rev. Albert W. Shakley, who joined the Church Triumphant on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Born in Manorville, on Nov. 8, 1928, to Charles and Mary (Wylie) Shakley, he graduated from Ford City High School, Ford City, in 1946; Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., in 1951; and Western (Pittsburgh) Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, in 1955.
The Rev. Shakley served the First Presbyterian Church of Girard, from 1955 to1993, and was Honorably Retired as Pastor Emeritus.
During this period he also served as Stated Supply of the Vienna Presbyterian Church from 1968 to 1982. Following his retirement in 1993, he served as Interim Pastor of the Gibson Heights-Second Presbyterian Church for two years. He was director of various summer church camps at Joseph Badger Meadows, and was both Assistant Director and Director of Wooster Conference at the College of Wooster for several summers in the 1960s. The building of the Girard Presbyterian Church at its present location took place during his pastorate. The Rev. Shakley also served as director of the Girard Red Cross Blood Program from 1978 to 2008, as well as having personally given 12 gallons (96 pints) of blood.
Al is survived by his wife, Marilyn, whom he married on June 29, 1957; three daughters: Cindy Shakley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Judy (Bob) Kollay, of Canfield, Ohio and Becky Lamar, of Ravenna, Ohio; three grandchildren: Mackenzie and Shelby Lamar and Adam Kollay; a sister, Mary Lou (Ed) Dentici, of Ford City; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Betty Neale and Joyce Mc- Guire; and a nephew, Kris Neale.
In lieu of flowers, material tributes may be made in his name to The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510, or to a . Arrangements are by Blackstone Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Girard City Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the 1 p.m. service.
The family wishes to express its thanks to Dr. James Enyeart and his staff for their many years of caring for Al.