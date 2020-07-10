1/
Alfred J. Sagrati
Alfred J. Sagrati, 86, formerly of Kittanning, passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 3, 2020, beloved husband of his college sweetheart Suzanne (Bennett of Laceyville, Pa.) of 64 years.

Al was preceded in death by his loving parents, Elizabeth (Julius) and Amos Adam Sagrati, who were residents of Kittanning.

He will be mourned by his 10 children, their spouses, 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Sagrati, of Cowansville.

Al lived a life of service, and travelled the world professionally and for adventure, often with his wife, children and grandchildren. Al lived life to the fullest. He was known for his quick wit, dashing good looks, gourmet cooking and boundless generosity.

He performed with a variety of singing groups, local theater companies and for his church.

He was known for his imitation of Dean Martin.

Hopefully, the sounds of "That's Amore" will make heaven an even happier place.

Services entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.

Please share your photos and memories with the family at the www.starksfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
