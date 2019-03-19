Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred L. Ewanick


Alfred L. Ewanick Obituary

Alfred L. Ewanick, 86, of Rural Valley, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Margaret Manor.

He was born on April 16, 1932, to John and Esther (Protenic) Ewanick in Yatesboro, Pa.

Alfred worked as a Laborer for Allegheny Ludlum for 28 years. On Oct. 1, 2002, he married Linda Wheat. He was a Korean War Veteran.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall, Kittanning.

Alfred is survived by his wife Linda Ewanick; daughter - Cindy (Charles) Barger of Richmond, Ky.; brother - Joe Ewanick of Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren - Leticia, Stacey, Tyler and Emily; and one great-granddaughter - Summer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife - Thelma Ewanick; brother - John Ewanick; and six sisters - Ann, Mary, Susan, Kathryn, Julia and Betty.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, from the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, from the funeral home, with Darryl Petras officiating.

Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.

For more information and to send condolences, visit www.carsonboyer.com.

