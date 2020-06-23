Alfred N. "Buss" and "Red" Jackson, 86, of Ford City (Bethel Township) passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 11, 1933, to Kittanning, to Lee N. and Anna Mae Geiger Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was employed at A.R. Boarts Garage, Ford City, Pullman Standard and Freeport Transit.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War.

He was a member of the Homewood Baptist Church.

He enjoyed roller skating, gardening and hunting.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include two daughters: Tammy and Albert Vergari, of Ford City and Debbie Jackson, of Ford City; seven grandchildren: Charles, Brandy, Sarah, Catie, Jason, Heather and Angel; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Betty Walters, of Meadville, Esther and Tom Taylor, of Ford City and Shirley and Brian Gowetski, of Conneaut Lake; and a brother, David and Diane Jackson, of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna J. Miller Jackson, who passed away Jan. 5, 2017; two daughters, Deanna and Susan; a sister, Nellie Jackson; and a brother, William.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Homewood Baptist Church, 571 Logansport Road in Bethel Township, with Pastor Jim November officiating. Interment will be in the Homewood Baptist Cemetery.