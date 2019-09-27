|
Alice A. Elgin, 90, of Elderton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres.
She was born July 31, 1929, in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, to Clair Blaine and Lula Irene (Wood) Miller.
Alice graduated from Indiana High School and attended both the American Institute of Banking and Bucknell University. She was a long-time former resident of Elderton, and belonged to the Elderton Presbyterian Church. She retired in 1994, as a bank manager, assistant cashier, and compliance officer of Peoples Bank One of Elderton, and was previously, from 1948 until 1988, employed at Elderton State Bank. After her retirement, she moved to Boulder City, Nev., where she and her husband, were property managers for M & M Mobile Home Park, until returning to Pennsylvania.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Jeffery R. Elgin and wife, Marcia, of Ford City, and Barry L. Elgin and wife, Joy, of Irwin; grandchildren: Amanda Mudd and husband, Andrew, Emily Shipley and husband, Jerry, Cody Elgin and wife, Markki, and Cristina Plemmons and husband, Andrew; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Lou Aikens, of Elderton, and Pauline N. McIntyre and husband, Larry, of Mahaffey, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Ray Leland Elgin, whom she married April 14, 1949, and who died July 5, 2007; and brother, Richard Clair Miller.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel officiating. Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Alice's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.