Alice E. Riggle
Alice E. Riggle, 88, of Spring Church, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born on April 30, 1932, in Kittanning, to Calvin and Velma (Hartman) Baker.

Alice was a long-time former resident of the Elderton area before moving to Kittanning. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church of Gastown and the Elderton Senior Center.

She was employed first with Big River Manufacturing Company and then until she retired in 1989, from MTW Sewing Factory, both were formerly of Kittanning. Alice was a 1951 graduate of Kittanning High School. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and loved to crochet and play bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Klugh and companion, George, of Spring Church; her three sons: Daniel W. Riggle and his wife, Sherry, of Ford City, Stanley E. Riggle and his wife, Marjorie, of Ford City and William G. Riggle and his wife, Holly, of Elderton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ellen Fekete and her husband, Thomas, of Mantua, N.J., and Mable Watterson, of Ford City; and a daughter-in-law, Jackie Riggle, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey A. "Bo" Riggle; a daughter, Judith E. Rupp; a brother, Carl Baker; an infant brother; and her loving companion of 30 years, Leroy Stear, who died May 31, 2005.

At Alice's request, services will be private.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment was in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Alice's family please visit: bauerfuneral.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
