Alice Hill Ternent, 89, of West Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Darbyville, Ohio, to Orville Earl and Beatrice Eileen (Secoy) Hill.
Alice spent her early years in Ohio, and earned her degree in education from Ohio State University, where she belonged to Delta, Delta, Delta sorority, was president of the Student YWCA, and was a member of the Mortar Board Senior Honorary. She later earned a Master's equivalency from Penn State. Upon graduation, Alice married Jim Ternent, and they eventually made their home in Kittanning, Pa.
Alice called Kittanning, her home for more than 65 years. Twenty-five of those years were spent teaching kindergarten at Central Elementary School in Kittanning, for the Armstrong School District. Her love for children did not end there. She also taught Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church of Kittanning, directed the church's Vacation Bible School, and was a Girl Scout leader, Neighborhood Chairman, and Day Camp Director.
Other church activities included being the Covenant Art Show Director for many years, church librarian for 30 years, chairman of the First Church 175th Anniversary committee, and serving on other various church committees.
Alice enjoyed singing in the church choir, and took organ lessons with Nick Snow for a number of years. She sang in the community choir known as the Choraliers. Alice played the piano, and had a blue piano in her kindergarten room, as she knew the importance of music in her young student's lives.
Alice was an avid reader and kept a list of the books she read for many years. She played in a bridge club, enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle, and watching sports on TV. Perhaps her most notable hobby was her art work. Alice painted with oils for many years, until she transitioned to pencil, drawing portraits. Her home is filled with family portraits of past and present generations. She also occasionally did portraits for friends.
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James W. Ternent, Jr., whom she married on Oct. 4, 1953; daughters, Anita Smith and husband, Alan, of Vandergrift, and Mindy Arndt and husband, Tony, of Mooresville, N.C.; grandsons: Chris Smith and wife, Courtney, of McDonald, Pa., Eric Arndt, of Everett, Mass., and Alex Arndt, of Mooresville, N.C.; granddaughter, Katie Smith, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-granddaughters: Ella, Adele, and Lydia Smith, of McDonald, Pa.; sisters, Betty Corn and husband Donn, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Linda Burton, of Reading, Mass.; half-brother, Bob Hill and wife, Chris, of Cleveland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents.
About five years ago, Alice wrote the following reflection of her life: "Treasures I've Treasured thru the Years"
1. Mother and Daddy, Ma, Betty, Linda, Jim, Anita, Melinda, Chris, Katie, Eric, Alex, Ella, Adele, Lydia.
2. My Music: piano, organ, singing.
3. My Art: paintings, drawings.
4. Sports: playing field hockey, basketball, tennis, TV viewing.
5. Books: library, puzzles, reading.
6. Teaching: Kindergarten, Sunday School.
7. My Friends.
Family and friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, with Pastor Deborah Kociban officiating. Burial will be in the Muhlenburg Township Cemetery, Darbyville, Pickaway County, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's honor to First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. To leave an online condolence or view a video tribute honoring Alice's life, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.