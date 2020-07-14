Alice June (McIlwain) Clark, 75, of West Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Donald and Virginia Marie McIlwain and lived in the area most of her life.

She was a homemaker. Alice was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God. She loved playing Scrabble and spending time with her grandsons. She enjoyed reading, sending cards and writing inspirational letters. Alice also enjoyed church, family and friends, especially talking on the phone with her dear friends. She was a Godly woman of faith and a true inspiration and blessing to others.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughters: Kimberly A. Clark, of Kittanning and Kelly M. (Manuel) Lizardo, of Kittanning; grandsons: Zachary J. Revay and Kevin E. Barnes, both of Kittanning; a brother, Joseph (Cheryl) McIlwain, of Worthington; half brothers and sisters: Donna Scholl, of Alabama, Anita Doswell, of Alabama, Bob Stouffer, of Cabot, LeAnn Hindman, of Kittanning, Mark Stouffer, of Kittanning; and a step-sister, Nancy Smith. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Clark; a brother, Charles McIlwain; a half brother, James Stouffer; and a step-sister, Linda Pollick.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 121 Woodland Drive, Kittanning, with the Rev. Michael Bobbitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alice's honor to West Kittanning Fire Dept., 401 Arthur St., Kittanning, PA 16201, Cornerstone Assemble of God, or Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.