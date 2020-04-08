|
|
Alice M. Fusaro, 98, of Rural Valley, passed away on April 6, 2020 at ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1922, to Sebastian and Emma (Michelini) Colo in Yatesboro, Pa. Alice was the loving wife of William Fusaro, who passed away Sept. 10, 1982.
Alice was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish in Yatesboro, and was an active member of the cooking team led by Hilda Covolo. She also worked for the fish fries in her younger days. She was a member of the Associates of Mary. Alice enjoyed cooking and entertaining for all her dear family and friends. Everyone was always welcome. She had many talents, making quilts for family and friends, knitting, especially the baby outfits, and canning, only to give most to share with others.
Alice was the loving and devoted mother to daughter Kathy Fusaro of Rural Valley; survived also by her sister, Virginia Borovatz of Kittanning; two brothers, Joseph (friend - Jean) Colo of Mentor, Ohio, and Frank (Theresa) Colo of Ernest; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also treasured all her in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Fusaro; brothers Albert (Linda) and Guido (Sarah) Colo; sisters Theresa (Carmen) Gett, Elvira (James) Zimmers, and Hilda (Albert) Covolo; brother-in-law Albert Borovatz; and sister-in-law Marge Colo.
As per the COVID-19 guidelines, all services will be held privately.
Burial will take place in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro.
For more information, or to express condolences, visit www.carsonboyer.com.