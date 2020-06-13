Alice Reynolds Aubrey, 99, died Sunday May 24, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Denver, Colo., close to her family and her beloved cat, Angel.

She was born in Kittanning, Pa., to Richard and Amelia (Heimlich) Reynolds on Sept. 21, 1920.

Alice was an honor student at Kittanning High School and a subsequent graduate of Miss Conley's Secretarial School in Pittsburgh.

Alice met Samuel "Moss" Aubrey at choir practice where he stood in the row behind her and admired her red hair.

He gave several girls in the choir a ride home one day, and Alice knew he liked her because he dropped her off last.

On June 20, 1943, they were married.

They later moved to a house on Pine Hill, where her two boys had free range of the woods and fields.

During the Pittsburgh Plate Glass workers' strike, Alice began work as secretary to the East Franklin Township

School Board and later worked until retirement for the Armstrong County School District.

A pianist, Alice played while Moss led singing for the local Christian Science congregation in the early 1950s, but she was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, on Water Street, where she sang in the choir from the time she was a teenager until she moved to Denver, in 2012.

Alice was small in stature, with a childlike demeanor that inspired affection and laughter.

She is survived by her two sons, James Reynolds Aubrey, PhD and Lt. Col. USAF (retired), of Denver, and Moss Richard Aubrey, PhD, of Albuquerque; by two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Walsh, of Denver and Meredith Anne Klube, of Colorado Springs; and by two great grandchildren, Jaxon and Hayes Klube. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1987. She will be missed.

Alice will be interred in the Kittanning Cemetery with her husband, and a memorial service will be held at St. Paul's, next year or whenever travel becomes safe enough.

Meanwhile, condolences may be made at www.MonarchSociety.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kittanning Orphans of the Storm orphansofthestorm-pa.org.