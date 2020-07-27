1/
Allan E. "Tuffy" Miller
1954 - 2020
Allan E. "Tuffy" Miller, 66, of Ford City, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the ACMH Hospital, Kittanning.

He was born January 14, 1954, in Kittanning, the son of the late Eugene and Beverly (Yount) Miller.

Tuffy formerly worked at PPG Industries of Ford City, and also worked on river boats.

He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles, playing his drums and guitar, and loved watching movies.

Surviving are two sisters: Debra (Larry) Flick of Kittanning, and Christi (Chris) Fetterman of Ford City; nephews: Buddy Anthony, Michael Boyer, Brendan Fetterman and Shawn Fetterman; and a niece, Alyssa Boyer.

In addition to his parents, Allan was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

As per state mandate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required. To send condolences and share memories, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
