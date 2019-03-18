Allen E. McCrea, 75, of South Buffalo Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born in Saxonburg on March 21, 1943, a son of the late Albert B. and Florence Olive (Beale) McCrea.

Allen was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School and Alliance College studying Tool and Dye.

He received his machinist apprenticeship degree from Penn State New Ken and worked as a machinist at Alcoa Corporation in New Kensington for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

After his retirement, Allen worked for Penn United for five years and for Freeport Area School District for another three years.

He was a longtime member of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, where he had served as a deacon and elder.

Allen was a 45-year life member of the South Buffalo Township Vol. Fire Dept. where he served as treasurer.

He was a member of the Armstrong Lodge No. 239 of F& AM in Freeport.

Allen served as a Supervisor for South Buffalo Township for 18 years.

He coached baseball for both the North and South Buffalo Baseball League and the Freeport Little League.

Allen had been an avid softball player at the Ford City Flats for years and enjoyed working on his Farmall Tractors.

His greatest love was spending time with his family, hunting with his family and enjoying his sons and grandsons sporting events.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy L. (Myers) McCrea; his three sons, Scott McCrea and wife, Lisa; Chris McCrea and wife, Cindy; and Matt Mc- Crea and his fiancée' Kristen Rasely, all of South Buffalo Township; and his three grandsons: Nathan, Evan and Aaron McCrea.

He is also survived by his brother, David McCrea and wife, Laraine McCrea, of Buffalo Township; a sister, Marcia and LaVerne Harbison, of Freeport; another sister, Judi Berdell and husband, Stanley Berdell, of Kittanning; and many nieces and nephews.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Anna Catherine (Reedy) McCrea; and his sister in law, Alice Ann Myers.

Family and friends are invited to remember Allen from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, at 411 High St. in Freeport, PA.

A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the church with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.

Following the funeral service, the family would like to extend an invitation for all to attend a dinner at South Buffalo Township Vol. Fire Dept.

A private burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Township Vol. Fire Dept. 100 Firewall Rd. Freeport, PA 16229 and United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, 411 High St., Freeport, PA 16229

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.