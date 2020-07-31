Allen G. Adams passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1946, in Kittanning, Pa., to Vernon G. and Annabel E. Adams.

As a teenager, he attended Elderton High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Susan Marie Hoovert, whom he married in July 1968. They recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary together.

Allen graduated as an industrial engineer from Geneva College and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. After college, he worked at Adams Steel Erection and Alpha Steel Erection for 35 years as an ironworker.

Throughout Allen's life, he was very involved with the church. He spent many years as a youth leader and participated on mission trips to Guatemala and Paraguay, as well as mission trips within the United States. Allen was the true definition of a servant. He would do anything for anybody. Whether he was building something for the church, helping his friends and family with various projects, or loading airplanes with supplies and mail for missionaries in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, he was always looking for ways that he could help others.

Allen is survived by his wife, Susie; son Kevin Adams and wife, Tina, of Crestline, Ohio, and their five children: Madison, Michael, John, Joy Anna and Nicholas; son, Steve Adams and wife, Jamie, of Kittanning, Pa., and their three children: Jadyn, Lexie and Charlotte; and brother, David Cyrus Adams, of Kittanning, Pa.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, Vernon G. Adams; his mother, Annabel E. Adams; and his brother, Vernon G. Adams, Jr.

We will celebrate Allen's life Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning, PA 16201 at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions Team at Harvest Community Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning, Pa. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.