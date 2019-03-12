Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Alyssa Renee Claypoole Obituary

Alyssa Renee Claypoole, 40, of Ford City, lost her battle with drug addiction on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 27, 1978, in Kittanning, the daughter of Debra (Spiker) Schall.

Alyssa loved going to Crooked Creek Park and enjoyed participating in the spring cleanup. She liked flowers and gardening, reading, watching movies, and listening to hip hop music. Alyssa adored spending time with her family and she truly loved her dogs.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Debra Schall, of Freeport; nana and pap, Ruthann and Harold Thevenin, of Ford City; sister, Carissa Mendez, of Pittsburgh; step-brother, R. Scott Skaggs, of Harrisburg; four step-sisters, Amanda Ravsten, of Pittsburgh, Desiree Mendez, of Jackson, Ga., Justina Venturino, of New Kensington, and Samantha

Nelson, of Chesterfield, Va.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Lucille Shilling officiating.

Contributions may be made in Alyssa's memory to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To express online condolences to Alyssa's family visit: www.bauerfuneralhome.com.

