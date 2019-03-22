|
Andrea K. (Pelczar) Turney, 67, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. Friends will be received on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of the Leader Times. Arrangements are under the care of F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
