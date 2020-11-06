Andrea Lee Vidanoff, 81, of Ford City, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born March 1, 1939, in Kittanning, Pa., the daughter of Charles and Anna Jane (Reichard) Waugaman.

Andrea lived in the area much of her life and was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and in her free time enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Andrea will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who was always friendly to anyone she met.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Richard Vidanoff, whom she married Oct. 4, 1974; daughter, Tina Klarer and husband, Rick, of Prescott, Ariz.; son, Bill Ashe and wife, Josie, of Kittanning, Pa.; and daughter, Valerie Meyers-Jackson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren: Brandon Carnicle and wife, Tanya, of Phoenix, Ariz., Kristen Wiseman and husband, Josh, of Peoria, Ariz., Benjamin Klarer, of Prescott, Ariz., Donovan Ashe, of Kittanning, Pa. and Miranda Ashe, of Kittanning, Pa.; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Soloski, of Kittanning, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.

Interment will be Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence for Andrea's family, please visit: bauerfuneral.com