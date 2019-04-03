Andrew B. "Butch" Kolich, 78, of East Brady, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Clarview Rest Home.

Born Aug. 18, 1940, in East Brady, he was the son of Andrew "Gump" and Lucille E. (Greenawalt) Kolich.

A graduate of East Brady High School, Butch joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Corporal E-4. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal.

On Sept. 17, 1966, Butch married the former S. Carol Bowser. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2014.

Over his career, Butch was employed by Rex Hide in East Brady, PPG in Ford City, and Custom Glass in Kittanning.

Butch was a member of the American Legion Post No. 488 in Bradys Bend and the VFW Post No. 7132 in Rimersburg. For many years following his retirement, Butch was the bar steward at the American Legion.

He enjoyed both rifle and archery hunting. In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing in Sharon, Pa. He liked fishing with his sons; either trout, salmon, or river and took many charter trips for walleye. Every year, Butch planted a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning his crops.

Surviving is one son, Doug Kolich, of East Brady; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Kolich, of Bradys Bend; three grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Hartle, Austin Kolich, and Bobby Kolich; one great-grandson, Kyler Kolich; and one sister, Dolly (James) Martin, of Bradys Bend. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Brian Kolich; one grandson, Dakota Kolich, and one brother, Arnold "Kit" Kolich.

Friends of Andrew B. "Butch" Kolich will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. A Military service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul DeBacco of the Criswell Bible Baptist Church officiating. The Kolich family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to the American Legion Post No. 488, 975 State Route 68, East Brady, Pa. 16028 or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, Va. 22202. To view or express condolences, please visit www.Buechele- FuneralHome.com.