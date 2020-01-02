|
Angela Marie "Angie" Turco, 65, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 1, 1954, in New Kensington, to the late Antonio and Carmela (Barone) Muto.
Angie was the loving wife and soulmate of Angelo D. Turco for 44 years.
She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning, and a long-time volunteer and a member of both the Catholic Daughters of America and Pastoral Council.
Angie graduated from Valley High School in 1972.
She spent her career in office administration, starting out at Walace Murray, Thrift Drug and Pollock Candy.
Angie's last 36 years have been spent as office manager for the dental practice of Dr. Frank Turco.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, cross-stitch, gardening and vacationing in destinations including Italy, Canada, Disney World, Lake Michigan and many summers at the Outer Banks surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Angie loved spending time with her family most of all and will be remembered as a joyful, kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Angelo, of Kittanning; daughter, Maria (Chris) Osborne, of Oakmont; son, Dr. Domenic (Dr. Katherine) Turco, of Bellefonte; grandchildren: Lily and Leo Osborne and Luca, Alessia and Karina Turco; brother, Frank (Mary Theresa) Muto, of Cheswick; brother-in-law, Frank (Linda) Turco, of Kittanning; sistersin law, Lina Milligan, of Kittanning, and Donna Muto, of Arnold; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carmen Muto; and brother-in-law, Robert Milligan, Jr.
Friends will be received from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, in Kittanning. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Kittanning. Memorial contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the Kittanning Public Library, the Oakmont Carnegie Library or the . For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.