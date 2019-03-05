Ann (Schlatter) Burns, 80, of Kittanning, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 17, 1938, in Hoboken, N.J., to the late Robert and Ethel (Poore) Schlatter.

Ann retired from Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed crocheting, reading, and camping. She was also a Pittsburgh sports fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Rapone, of Grove City; son, Scott Burns, of Brandon, Fla.; daughters, Heather (David) Alberth, of Gibsonia and Rachel Crowley, of Export; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; companion of 19 years, Norm Bell, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Burns; and brother, Robert Schlatter.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with Dr. Rev. Darrell Greenawalt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's honor to the 's Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.