Anna Marie "Tootie" Lasher, of Ford City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Monday, June 15, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lasher; granddaughters, Natalie and Rachel Kijowski; grandsons, Michael and Evan Chekanski; brothers, Sonny (Jane) Travis and Pete (Gail) Travis; sisters, Helen Travis and Margaret Foltz; and son-in-law, Gregory Kijowski.

She will be reunited with her mother, Lurena; her daughter, Susan; and brothers, Walter and Don in Heaven.

Celebration of Anna's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning.

Burial will follow in St. Francis DePaul Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.