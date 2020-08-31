1/
Annabelle V. (Lafferty) Montague
Annabelle V. (Lafferty) Montague, 85, of Dayton passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on July 1, 1935, in Vandergrift, to Gaylord and Hazel (Beer) Lafferty.

Annabelle liked shopping, bingo and attending church.

She had a sweet tooth, especially for ice cream and enjoyed the horse races at Premiere Armstrong.

Annabelle liked picnics but most all of she loved being surrounded by her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Kenneth W. Jewart of Freeport; daughters, Deb A. Wissinger of Brookville, Marlene M. Ridenour and husband, Terry of New Castle, Janice L. Rearigh of Dayton, Lisa J. Metz and husband,

Timothy of Freeport and Tammy J. Stubbs and husband, Jeff of Clintonville; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Melvin G. Jewart and her second husband, Larry G. Montague; one son, Timothy Ray Jewart; a brother, Ronald Lafferty; a sister, Isabelle Brubaker; and three grandchildren

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.

For those wishing to send an online condolence to Annabelle's family, please visit: bauerfuneral.com



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton, PA 16222
(814) 257-8512
