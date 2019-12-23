Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Montebell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne N. Montebell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne N. Montebell Obituary

Anne N. Montebell, 99, of Kittanning, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning Township.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Parting Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Leader Times.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -