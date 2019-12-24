|
Anne N. Montebell, 99, of Kittanning, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning Township.
Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.
Parting Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.
Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Leader Times.