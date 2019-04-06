Annie "Eileen" Pallone, 89, of Ford City, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Butler VNA.

She was born May 29, 1929, in Toby Township, Clarion County, to Andrew and Annie Cowatch Charney.

Eileen was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughter, Anna and Jim Pinkerton, of North Carolina; sons, William and Mary Pallone, of Virginia, Tim Pallone, of Alabama, Mark Pallone, of Texas, and Robert and Karen Pallone, of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, JoAnn Ganoe, of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix M. Pallone, who died Feb. 25, 2010; and a brother, William Charney.

As for her wishes, private services will be held by the family. Family requests donations be made to Butler VNA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.