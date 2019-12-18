Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Anthony David Balsone


1990 - 2019
Anthony David Balsone Obituary

Anthony David Balsone, 29, of New Bethlehem, passed away after a courageous battle with synovial sarcoma on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside.

He was born Oct. 2, 1990, in Natrona Heights, to David Balsone and Melissa (Geer) Palm.

Anthony was a CNA at Kittanning Care Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and showing horses. He loved his dogs "Josie" and "George."

In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by his wife, Hope Dailey, of New Bethlehem; brothers, Benjamin Swank, of California, Kolton Palm, of Bethel Township, and Tommy Balsone, of Ford Cliff; sister, Maria Balsone, of Ford Cliff; maternal grandmother, Donna Shields, of Ford City; step-father, Anders Palm, of Bethel Township; step-mother, Tracy Balsone, of Ford Cliff; mother in-law and father-in-law, Cindy and Mervin Wadding, of New Bethlehem; and father in-law, Austin Dailey, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Nathaniel Balsone; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rita Balsone; and maternal grandfather, Carl Shields.

Friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

