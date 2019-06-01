Anthony "Tony" Roman, 77, of Ford City, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born on June 14, 1941, in Puerto Rico. He worked as an operating engineer for Bracken Construction. For nearly 40 years, Tony was a very active member of the Assembly of God, for which he also served as a deacon. He was a part-time missionary, having served in Panama, India, Mexico, and the streets of New York City. For his work, he received an award from the Kiwanis. He also served in ministry at Rivercliff Terrace in Kittanning, and at the Armstrong County Jail. Tony loved making music. He was a beautiful singer who often made his own recordings. He loved his children and enjoyed sitting on his porch during thunderstorms. He is survived by his wife, Elma (Shick) Nolf Roman; his children: Sheila Lloyd Leverette, of New York City, Anthony Roman, Jr., of New York City, Robert Roman, of New York City, Michael Roman, of New York City, Carla Roman Guzzi (Tom), of Delaware, Christopher Roman (Sue), of Delaware, David Roman, of Ford City, and Alicia Roman Scafiezzo (Nicholas), of Chicago; his stepchildren, Michael Nolf (Audra), of Yatesboro and Michele Nolf, of Florida, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alicia "Alice" Roman, of Delaware, and Maria Cedeno Albarano, of New York City; and a brother, Emiliano "Emil" Cedeno, of California. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Emiliano and Leonidas (Rivera) Cedeno; a son-in-law, Jerry Leverette; and siblings: Robert Roman, Marta Cedeno Delgado, Norma Cedeno Solis, and Eva Pellegrino. Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 117 Woodland Drive, Kittanning, with Pastor Michael Bobbit officiating. There will be additional visitation offered at the church one hour prior to service. Interment in Ford City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frontier Harvest Ministries, 757 Prospect St., Ford City, PA 16226. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.