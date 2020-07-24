1/
Arlene Mae (Douglass) Loughrey
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arlene Mae (Douglass) Loughrey, 83, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born July 16, 1937, in Cherry Tree, Pa., a daughter of Sheldon and Ruth (King) Douglass.

Arlene was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed trying out new recipes and canning vegetables and sauces. She also loved sewing, painting ceramics and boating at Keystone Lake.

Survivors include daughters, Beth (Stephen) Milanak, of Ford City and Amy (Jason) Gray, of Ford City; grandchildren: Jake Loughrey, Annie (Loughrey) Hartman, Laura (Nick) Craven, Zachary (Victoria) Milanak, Joshua (Paige) Milanak and Tanner Milanak; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Thomas, Cole, Slade, Grayson, Roman, Callen and Elias; daughter-in-law, Terri Loughrey; sister, Vera (Al) Remis; sisters-in-law, Ella (Ron) Douglass and Connie (Lew) Douglass.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Loughrey, whom she married June 7, 1955; two sons, Timothy Mark and Douglas Keith Loughrey; brothers: Lewis, Ronald and Richard Douglass; and sister, Lee Douglass.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating.

Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

As per state mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201, The Ford City Public Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226, The Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201, or the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society, PO Box 735, Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alyssa Hornberger
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved