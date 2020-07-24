Arlene Mae (Douglass) Loughrey, 83, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born July 16, 1937, in Cherry Tree, Pa., a daughter of Sheldon and Ruth (King) Douglass.

Arlene was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed trying out new recipes and canning vegetables and sauces. She also loved sewing, painting ceramics and boating at Keystone Lake.

Survivors include daughters, Beth (Stephen) Milanak, of Ford City and Amy (Jason) Gray, of Ford City; grandchildren: Jake Loughrey, Annie (Loughrey) Hartman, Laura (Nick) Craven, Zachary (Victoria) Milanak, Joshua (Paige) Milanak and Tanner Milanak; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Thomas, Cole, Slade, Grayson, Roman, Callen and Elias; daughter-in-law, Terri Loughrey; sister, Vera (Al) Remis; sisters-in-law, Ella (Ron) Douglass and Connie (Lew) Douglass.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Loughrey, whom she married June 7, 1955; two sons, Timothy Mark and Douglas Keith Loughrey; brothers: Lewis, Ronald and Richard Douglass; and sister, Lee Douglass.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating.

Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

As per state mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201, The Ford City Public Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226, The Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201, or the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society, PO Box 735, Kittanning, PA 16201.

