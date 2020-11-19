Arlene R. Smith, 70, of Rural Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 24, 1950, to Edgar and Arlene (Witty) Harkleroad in Kittanning.

She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, where she was belonged to the Altar Rosary Society.

Arlene is survived by her son, Jarrod B. (Jennifer) Smith, of Blairsville; two nieces, Amy Geibel and Nicole Reppard; and a nephew, Jason Harkleroad.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph E. Smith, who died Sept. 22, 2003; sister, Carol Ann Harkleroad; and a brother, Paul Harkleroad.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Ron Maquina officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro.carsonboyer.com