Armando "Mundo" G. Pino, 98, of Beyer, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1921, to Joseph and Josephine (Arella) Pino in Beyer.

Mundo worked as a post master at the Beyer Post Office. He was a member of Sagamore VFW and St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. He enjoyed horse racing, gambling and playing cards. Mundo was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World W II. He also was in the Merchant Marines.

Armando "Mundo" is survived by two daughters, Christine (Rick) Veoni, of Virginia, and Jodi Stewart, of Beyer; three grandchildren: Erin, Lindsey and Kayla; five great-grandchildren: Chloe, Ava, Addison, Natalie and Elliana; and brother, Vincent "Jimmy" Pino, of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gertrude L. Pino, who died July 14, 2013; four brothers: Bruno, Ralph, Alex and Raymond Pino; and sister, Filomeno Petras.

As per Mundo's wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore.

The family wishes to thank Crystal Waters and VNA Hospice of Indiana for all their kindness and support.

Arrangements have been trusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. of Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.