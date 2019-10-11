|
Our beloved brother, Arnold Lynn McMunn, 62, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Mission Hills, Calif., following a brief illness.
Lynn was born in Ford City, on Jan. 10, 1954.
He is survived by his brothers Alan (Pam) McMunn, of Davenport, Iowa, and Sean McMunn, of Burbank, Calif.; sisters, Kathy (Rex) Price, of Abita Springs, La., and Lisa (Jeff) Woods, of Las Vegas, Nev.; eight nieces and nephews; and two great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Mc- Munn, who was a resident of Sun Valley, Calif. His mother, Gladys McMunn, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, and will also be remembered at the memorial service.
Lynn, worked for a time at Warner Brothers. He had an amazing intellect and enjoyed learning and sharing his knowledge of computer programming, vintage pinball machines, mineralogy, music and the entertainment business. His friends referred to him as a teacher, although he never formally taught in a classroom. Lynn was talented musically, playing the piano, guitar and violin. He was tender hearted with a gentle soul and believed in helping people and animals in need. Lynn was an original, whose family loved him deeply and misses him tremendously.
The family will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, at Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St., in Manor Township, and Lynn will be interred at Ford City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.