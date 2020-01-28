Home

POWERED BY

Services
Field Funeral Home
10537 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Masontown, WV 26542
(304) 864-5295
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Art" Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Art" Barnett Obituary

Arthur "Art" Barnett, 80, of Masontown, W. Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Kingwood, W. Va.

He was born in Kittanning, on March 20, 1939, a son of the late Ralph M. Barnett and Viola (Schrecengost) Barnett Bowser.

He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Art served in the U.S. Army and was employed for several years by Bethlehem Coal Co. as a coalminer.

On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Linda Kovacovsky. Arthur is also survived by one daughter, Michelle Gregg and husband, Chris, of Masontown, W. Va.; three grandchildren: Anastasia, Angelica and Alexandria Barr; three step grandchildren: Bailey, Jacob and Liliana Gregg; and great-granddaughter, Kyelynn Lalanne; one brother, Howard "Butch" Barnett; one stepsister, Mary Lou Stewart-Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother,

Ralph M. Barnett, Jr. and a stepsister, Laura McElfresh.

To honor Art's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Field Funeral Home of Masontown, W. Va. Condolences may be extended online to the family at www.fieldfuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -