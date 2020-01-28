|
Arthur "Art" Barnett, 80, of Masontown, W. Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Kingwood, W. Va.
He was born in Kittanning, on March 20, 1939, a son of the late Ralph M. Barnett and Viola (Schrecengost) Barnett Bowser.
He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Art served in the U.S. Army and was employed for several years by Bethlehem Coal Co. as a coalminer.
On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Linda Kovacovsky. Arthur is also survived by one daughter, Michelle Gregg and husband, Chris, of Masontown, W. Va.; three grandchildren: Anastasia, Angelica and Alexandria Barr; three step grandchildren: Bailey, Jacob and Liliana Gregg; and great-granddaughter, Kyelynn Lalanne; one brother, Howard "Butch" Barnett; one stepsister, Mary Lou Stewart-Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother,
Ralph M. Barnett, Jr. and a stepsister, Laura McElfresh.
To honor Art's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Field Funeral Home of Masontown, W. Va. Condolences may be extended online to the family at www.fieldfuneralhome.com.