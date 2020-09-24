Arthur Boyd Smith born Feb. 3, 1934, in Worthington, Pa., went home to the Lord May 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Delores Wilson Smith was born May 24, 1936, in Butler, Pa., and went home to her Lord March 11, 2012. They married Aug. 10, 1957.

Arthur was the son of the late David and Helen (Wylie) Smith of Worthington. Art was also predeceased in death by his brothers, David and Edward.

Delores was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel (Byers) Wilson, of Butler. All of her siblings have predeceased her in death.

Art served in the U.S. Air Force following the Korean War. Art had a lifetime career with American Telephone and Telegraph.

Delores was a Registered Nurse who worked for several different hospitals and specialized in Psychiatric Nursing. They were members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Phoenix, Ariz., where they both served for many years.

They have three children: Cheryl Smith Putnam (Timothy), Douglas Smith and David Smith (Kelly). Their grandchildren include, three granddaughters: Jennifer Putnam Ooms, Kristin Putnam Simmons and Allison Smith; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Joshua Allen. They were deeply loved and respected by their children and grandchildren. Esther Smith Maycock, a Worthington resident, was Art's sister and dear friend.

Art and Dee had numerous nieces and nephews all of whom were deeply loved. Art and Delores will be interred together at their request in a private service at Phoenix, Ariz., at the Veteran's Cemetery on Sept. 25, 2020. They are deeply missed.