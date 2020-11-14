1/
Arthur J. Flick
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur J. Flick, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Art was born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Huey, Pa. He was the son of Elmer "Ellsworth" and Buelah (Koch) Flick.

Arthur married Audrey Hutchison on June 28, 1969, at the Rimersburg Methodist Church, and she survives.

Art was a coal miner and he worked 43 years in the mines. He was instrumental in starting Rosebud Mining and was the superintendent. He also worked for West Point Mining and was the superintendent there as well. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a motor sergeant. He was stationed in Germany, guarding the building of the Berlin Wall. Ironically, his nephew served in Germany, as well, guarding the removal of the Berlin Wall. Arthur was a member of the Hilltop Beagle Club and VFW Post No. 7132 in Rimersburg. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, showing beagle dogs and reading.

Art is survived by his wife, Audrey Flick, of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers: Leslie, Roger, Raymond, Gordan, Alfred and Elmer, Jr. Flick.

All services will be private.

Interment with Military Honors will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: varnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg - Rimersburg
583 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg - Rimersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved