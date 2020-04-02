|
|
Arthur "Fat" Wolff, 89, of Kittanning, died March 31, 2020 in ACMH Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Sherrett, to the late James Blaine & Bertha Rebecca (Groves) Wolff.
Fat was employed with Kittanning Brick in Reesedale.
He was a four year U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict in 509 Engine C Co 30th Infantry. During his service time, he received numerous medals and awards, including Army of Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal with 6 Bronze Service Stars, Presidential Unit Citation, and Merit Unit Commendation.
He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Adrian.
Arthur loved his family dearly. He was a very hard worker, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Betty S. (Freeman) Wolff; daughter Sandy Warner; granddaughters Kathy Calhoun and Sheila Heckman; and great-grandchildren Michael Delp and Samantha Delp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: James M. Wolff, Oscar "Skinny" Wolff, Jacob B. Wolff, Henry "Dutch" Wolff, and Lloyd A. Wolff; and three sisters: Sarah Boyer Toy, Maude Gaggini, and Rebecca Wiles.
All services for Fat are private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery in Adrian, PA.
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is handling the arrangements.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.