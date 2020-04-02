Home

Arthur "Fat" Wolff


1930 - 2020
Arthur "Fat" Wolff Obituary

Arthur "Fat" Wolff, 89, of Kittanning, died March 31, 2020 in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Sherrett, to the late James Blaine & Bertha Rebecca (Groves) Wolff.

Fat was employed with Kittanning Brick in Reesedale.

He was a four year U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict in 509 Engine C Co 30th Infantry. During his service time, he received numerous medals and awards, including Army of Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal with 6 Bronze Service Stars, Presidential Unit Citation, and Merit Unit Commendation.

He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Adrian.

Arthur loved his family dearly. He was a very hard worker, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Betty S. (Freeman) Wolff; daughter Sandy Warner; granddaughters Kathy Calhoun and Sheila Heckman; and great-grandchildren Michael Delp and Samantha Delp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: James M. Wolff, Oscar "Skinny" Wolff, Jacob B. Wolff, Henry "Dutch" Wolff, and Lloyd A. Wolff; and three sisters: Sarah Boyer Toy, Maude Gaggini, and Rebecca Wiles.

All services for Fat are private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery in Adrian, PA.

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is handling the arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

