Arvella Regina (Thomas) Hall, affectionately known as Jean or Vea, peacefully transitioned to her home in glory on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Jean was born on June 22, 1939, in Rosedale, Miss., to Prentis Thomas, Sr., and Estella (Sledge) Thomas.

During her childhood, Prentis, Sr., and Estella moved their family to Peoria, Ill., where they planted their roots.

Jean met Donald H. Hall and on June 28, 1958, they united in marriage.

From their union they produced three children: Valerie, Adrienne and Gregory.

With Donald being in the military, the family lived in many locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, ultimately settling in Johnstown, Pa.

Jean returned to school, attending business college and obtaining her Associate's degree in business administration.

She found employment at Penelec and retired from working in the Easements/ Right-a-Ways Department.

Jean dedicated her life to Christ and was baptized by the Rev. Victor J. Grigsby at Second Baptist Church in Ford City, Pa., where she and her husband took membership.

They later followed the Rev. Grigsby to Central Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, Pa., serving in the deacon and deaconess ministries.

For the last five years, Jean resided in St. Charles, Ill., with her daughter, Valerie.

There she attended Chapelstreet Church in Geneva, Ill.

Jean is survived by her three sisters: Maggie Harris, Mamie Thomas, Geraldine Thomas and Etta Mae Thomas; her three children: Valerie Groomes, Adrienne Commodore (Kent) and Gregory Hall (Abby); her nine grandchildren: Danielle Commodore Walker (Maurice), Aubree Hall, Jason Groomes (Brianna), Kent Commodore, Patrice Groomes, Alaina Hall, Alecia Hall, Andrew Groomes and Dante' Hall; and her three great-grandchildren: Nadia Commodore, Reese Walker and Maelyn Arvella Groomes.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and seven of her siblings.

The family entrusts all arrangements with Mantini Funeral Home of Ford City, Pa.

A private funeral and burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Grandview Cemetery in Southmont, Pa.