Attilio "Til" Chemelli, 89, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

He was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Cadogan, the son of Louis and Anna (Floriani) Chemelli.

Til was a lifelong resident of the area and honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. For 43 years, he worked in the re-fire department at Eljer, retiring in 1991. Til was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He enjoyed bowling as a member of the Frontier Bowling League and also liked golfing and visiting casinos. He had parrots for many years and loved spending time with his dog, Peppermint. Til also looked forward to visiting with his friends every morning over breakfast at Dizzy Lizzie's.

His memory will be cherished by his sister, Laura Capizzi, of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.

Til was predeceased by his parents; loving wife, Bessie M. (Olcus) Chemelli, whom he married Nov. 27, 1954, and who died Jan. 6, 2017; brothers, Geno Chemelli and Richard David Chemelli; and sister, Rose Gribik.

At Til's request, services were privately held. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bradys Bend Township. Contributions may be given in his honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Til's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.