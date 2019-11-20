|
Audrey L. Edwards, 93, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center.
She was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Eddyville, Pa., a daughter of the late David and Ethel (Shaffer) Blake.
Audrey married Joseph Edwards on Aug. 23, 1947. He passed away on June 1, 1997.
She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. She lived most of her life in Corry, Pa. She worked at Corry Jamestown Corp. in Corry, Pa., for more than 39 years, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed baking, making candy and nut rolls and doing word search puzzles.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Glavis; a brother, Eugene Blake; and a special niece, Beverly Worthy.
Audrey is survived by a niece, Louise (Ivan) Johnson; two nephews, Luther (Vivian) Grinder and Jeffrey Grinder; a nephew-in-law, Lawrence Worthy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be welcomed on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Father Alan Polczynski will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mark's Cemetery, Eddyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.